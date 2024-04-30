Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei eligible after red card rescinded

The Independent Review Panel, consisting of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association, and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization, has unanimously rescinded the one-game suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei in the 28th minute of Seattle’s match against D.C. United on April 27.

Frei is eligible for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Union, per Major League Soccer’s Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy, and is now eligible to play in Seattle’s match against the LA Galaxy on May 5.