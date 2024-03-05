Matchday

Seattle Sounders star Pedro de la Vega out with hamstring injury

Pedro de la Vega - Seattle Sounders

© Jane Gershovich / Sounders FC Communications

MLSsoccer staff

Seattle Sounders FC winger Pedro de la Vega is out 6-8 weeks with a right hamstring injury, head coach Brian Schemtzer confirmed at Tuesday's training session.

The 23-year-old Argentine was Seattle's marquee offseason signing, arriving as a Young DP from Lanús for a reported $7.5 million transfer fee. He filled the DP spot club legend Nicolás Lodeiro occupied before joining Orlando City SC in free agency.

"He feels pretty confident about it," Schmetzer said. "But we’re going to take it easy to make sure that he’s completely fit so this doesn’t happen again. There are some issues there the trainers want to get right before we proceed.

"That certainly was a blow because you guys saw glimpses of how good and how influential he can be."

In last weekend's 0-0 draw vs. Austin FC, de la Vega played 63 minutes during his first start in Rave Green. On MLS is Back weekend, he scored a penalty kick during a 26-minute substitute appearance in Seattle's 2-1 defeat at LAFC.

But hamstring injuries have proven troublesome, with this setback mirroring one he suffered with Argentina's U-23 national team. Then there was a small knock picked up during their preseason trip to Spain.

Regardless, Schmetzer preached caution around a player who joined in late January.

"He played 30-something games last year for Lanús, so we know he’s durable," Schmetzer said. "Whatever happened in the Argentine U-23s and whatever happened in preseason, we’re going to correct that."

Although de la Vega is out through potentially early May, Seattle must handle the task at hand: Saturday's trip to perennial Eastern Conference contenders Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

Schmetzer is confident the goals, and their first win of 2024, will come soon.

"Tactically, the way we want to play and all that, I think everything there is working well," Schmetzer said. "We just need to find somebody to break the ice and score. Once the first guy scores, it’ll become hopefully contagious and other guys will start picking it up."

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Seattle Sounders FC Pedro de la Vega

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg
New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg

Philadelphia Union held by Pachuca to draw in CCC first leg
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

New England Revolution vs. Alajuelense: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1
DeAndre Yedlin joins FC Cincinnati: USMNT defender "can add a lot"

DeAndre Yedlin joins FC Cincinnati: USMNT defender "can add a lot"
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
1:03

Player of the Matchday 3: Luis Suárez
Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
0:42

Energy Moment of the Matchday 3: Tani Oluwaseyi
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
2:06

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 CHI-CIN Mass Confrontation 43min
Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
0:30

Disciplinary Committee: 03.02.24 VAN-CLT Ali Ahmed Simulation-Embellishment 92+min
More Video