San Diego FC acquire midfielder Pedro Soma

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
San Diego FC have acquired midfielder Pedro Soma from Spanish lower-division side UE Cornellà, the club announced Monday.
The 19-year-old US youth international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.
Soma has played 44 games during his fledgling professional career. He spent last year on loan with Barça B, FC Barcelona's reserve side.
Internationally, Soma helped the United States reach the 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship final and featured at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
"We’re excited to welcome Pedro to San Diego," said sporting director Tyler Heaps. "He’s an intelligent midfielder with a very high level of technical ability and game understanding. He’s excellent in tight spaces, comfortable under pressure, and confident playing through the lines. Defensively, he brings an aggressive edge and a strong counter-pressing mentality.
"We’ve tracked him for some time and believe he can contribute immediately while continuing to develop in the years to come. We look forward to seeing his growth with San Diego FC."
Soma is San Diego's latest USYNT player, following loans for defenders Luca Bombino, Aiden Harangi and Oscar Verhoeven. They also recently added midfielder David Vazquez on loan from the Philadelphia Union.
In their inaugural season, San Diego lead the Western Conference with 46 points (14W-7L-4D) heading into the Leagues Cup break.
