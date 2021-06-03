Seattle Sounders place Jordy Delem on Season Ending Injury List

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

Jordy Delem

Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem has been placed on the Season Ending Injury List, the club announced Wednesday evening.

The roster designation makes Delem unavailable to compete during the rest of the 2021 MLS season, a possibility that seemed inevitable after he tore his right ACL during Seattle’s May 12 match at the San Jose Earthquakes, a 1-0 win for the visitors. In the same game, starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei went down with a sprained knee.

By placing Delem on the Season Ending Injury List, the Sounders obtain salary cap relief that could help them when the Secondary Transfer Window unfolds from July 7 through August 5. Historically, general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey has looked to strengthen Seattle’s roster during the summer with impactful signings.

Delem, 28, has one goal and three assists in 74 regular-season appearances (46 starts) with Seattle since originally signing in 2017. He’s also made seven postseason appearances, including one start and a role in the Sounders’ 2019 MLS Cup-winning side.

On the international stage, Delem has scored seven times for Martinique across 45 caps. He’s been a fixture since 2012, especially during recent Concacaf Gold Cups.

Following the June international break, Seattle return to action on June 19 at the LA Galaxy. They currently lead the Western Conference and Supporters’ Shield races with a 5W-0L-3D record, standing as one of two remaining undefeated sides alongside Nashville SC.

Jordy Delem Seattle Sounders FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Recap: Seattle Sounders 0, Austin FC 0
Sounders announce injury complications, unclear timetable for Stefan Frei, Nicolas Lodeiro
Nine preseason predictions already consigned to the trash heap

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights

Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights
Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
The Call Up

Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
Atlanta United 2 name ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison as head coach

Atlanta United 2 name ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison as head coach
Logan Ketterer leaves Portland, returns to El Paso after emergency goalkeeper stint
Transfer Tracker

Logan Ketterer leaves Portland, returns to El Paso after emergency goalkeeper stint
How should the USMNT line up against Honduras? Brenden Aaronson may have a case
Extratime

How should the USMNT line up against Honduras? Brenden Aaronson may have a case
USMNT's Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras a vital test for Berhalter's project
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT's Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras a vital test for Berhalter's project
More News
Video
Video
Bicycles, Chips, and Stunning Free Kicks | Goals of the Month
2:17

Bicycles, Chips, and Stunning Free Kicks | Goals of the Month
Cheeky nutmegs, flicks, and Cruyff turns | Skills of the Month 
3:00

Cheeky nutmegs, flicks, and Cruyff turns | Skills of the Month 
Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
2:52

Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
35:38

Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.