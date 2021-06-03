Seattle Sounders place Jordy Delem on Season Ending Injury List

Seattle Sounders midfielder Jordy Delem has been placed on the Season Ending Injury List, the club announced Wednesday evening.

The roster designation makes Delem unavailable to compete during the rest of the 2021 MLS season, a possibility that seemed inevitable after he tore his right ACL during Seattle’s May 12 match at the San Jose Earthquakes, a 1-0 win for the visitors. In the same game, starting goalkeeper Stefan Frei went down with a sprained knee.

By placing Delem on the Season Ending Injury List, the Sounders obtain salary cap relief that could help them when the Secondary Transfer Window unfolds from July 7 through August 5. Historically, general manager and president of soccer Garth Lagerwey has looked to strengthen Seattle’s roster during the summer with impactful signings.

Delem, 28, has one goal and three assists in 74 regular-season appearances (46 starts) with Seattle since originally signing in 2017. He’s also made seven postseason appearances, including one start and a role in the Sounders’ 2019 MLS Cup-winning side.

On the international stage, Delem has scored seven times for Martinique across 45 caps. He’s been a fixture since 2012, especially during recent Concacaf Gold Cups.