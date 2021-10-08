Seattle Sounders approach Western Conference's first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth

With a win or a draw when hosting Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday evening (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), the Seattle Sounders will officially clinch a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for a 13th consecutive season since the club's expansion launch in 2009.

Sounders forward Fredy Montero was part of Seattle's 2009 team that started the streak, during his first stint with the club that lasted from 2009-13, before returning to Lumen Field last offseason. With a chance to clinch against the club that he also competed for in 2017 and from 2019-20, Montero said there's added significance as they simultaneously battle for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

"It's been a while since I've played in the playoffs, so I'm really excited to win this game and finally be back in the playoffs," Montero said after training Friday. "But collectively it's something that Seattle has to do every year and thank God we are close this year. But the job is not done yet. We want to play for first place and that's what we are going to look for."

Head coach Brian Schmetzer echoed that sentiment, noting his goal during the club's stretch run is ensuring that no level of complacency surfaces. But given how tight the table is atop the standings, with Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids still very much within striking distance, Schmetzer doesn't feel that "human nature" element will be an issue.