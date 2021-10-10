"We need to step up": Vancouver Whitecaps confident of rebound in season-defining stretch

The Whitecaps left Lumen Field one point below the playoff line in the Western Conference. That number could change to two depending on the result of Sunday’s match between seventh-place Minnesota United FC and the Colorado Rapids.

“I'm not worried about that,” defender Florian Jungwirth said. “I think when we came in the locker room obviously everyone was angry and disappointed. But right away we talked to each other and the focus is already there. Sunday we want to do it better, we play at home. We have a fortress at home and obviously we want to extend the series at home, so I don't think it will be a problem like mental wise to be prepared for Sunday.”

“The last six games of the season are not easy,” defender Jake Nerwinski said. “But we know we're a good team, and we know that we're really difficult to play at home, so now we get to get some rest, get back home. And it's always hard for teams to play in BC Place, and I think we've proven that this year, our record shows it. So I think we still have all that confidence that we can get the three points.”

The final stretch drive is a difficult one, with Vancouver facing Sporting KC, Minnesota United and the Sounders at home and the Timbers, San Jose Earthquakes and LAFC on the road.

“We need to step up. We know next game is hard, maybe even harder than today against a great team like Kansas City,” interim coach Vanni Sartini said. “Then we have Portland, we have San Jose again. So we need to step up and try to do better, of course. I think today, defensively we didn't do very well like we did in the previous games.