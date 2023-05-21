Seattle Sounders must "get back to competing" after another Cascadia Cup loss

Seattle Sounders FC are still second on the Western Conference table following Matchday 14, but it certainly doesn't feel like it.

"There's been times where this franchise has been under it even more," the coach added. "It's a good thing we started off the season on a good note. Teams are actually catching us fairly quickly, so we've got to put an end to that right away."

"We have to get back to competing," Schmetzer said. "Actually winning our duels and making plays and making sure we understand that it's life or death inside the penalty box. I think some of that will carry over into clean sheets, which always gives you a chance to win or collect points. That's what's most disturbing to me is we've just given up, in my opinion, some soft goals, and so we have to stop that.

After hoping to use a Rivalry Week fixture to turn fortunes around, the same defensive miscues that have plagued Seattle in recent weeks instead surfaced again, which was head coach Brian Schmetzer's cause of most concern during his postgame press conference.

Coming off Saturday night's 2-0 defeat at Cascadia Cup rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC , the Rave Green are mired in a 2W-4L-1D skid in league play dating back to April 15, seeing their return to the West's peak evaporate.

"We're not going to panic"

As Seattle look to bounce back with three straight home matches at Lumen Field – they host the New York Red Bulls (May 27), San Jose Earthquakes (May 31) and Portland Timbers (June 3) in quick succession – veteran goalkeeper Stefan Frei emphasized the necessity of maintaining level heads and turning this situation into a positive.

"I don't think we're spiraling, no, we're not spiraling, we're not going to panic," Frei said. "We're going to put our heads down, we're going to work hard, we're going to stick together, work for each other and take this club and this team as far as we can.

"These moments are important because this is where you grow as a team. If you're cruising throughout the whole year it's going to be difficult in the playoffs. Not saying that I wouldn't prefer for us to be on top the whole time, but these are the moments that are really going to make you grow as a team.