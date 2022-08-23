Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan out after groin surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Cristian Roldan SEA 1

Seattle Sounders FC’s push for an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs spot took a blow with Tuesday’s news that Cristian Roldan will reportedly be out for 4-6 weeks after undergoing groin surgery.

Roldan, 27, had been suffering from left athletic pubalgia, which sidelined him for Friday’s 3-3 draw at the LA Galaxy.

The versatile midfielder has been one of Seattle’s steadiest players this year while providing four goals and five assists in 23 games (20 starts). But now he could be out up through Decision Day on Oct. 9, with Seattle looking to continue a run of 13 straight postseason berths after also winning a historic Concacaf Champions League title in May.

Seattle enter a pivotal Week 27 match on Friday evening when visiting arch-rival Portland Timbers (10 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes). They sit one point off the Western Conference's playoff pace with eight games to go.

This is Seattle’s latest injury setback to a key player, with midfielders Joao Paulo (ACL) and Obed Vargas (back) both out long-term. Star striker Raul Ruidiaz (groin) has missed long spells, as has center back Xavier Arreaga.

USMNT concerns

Roldan’s injury could also rule him out of the US men’s national team’s upcoming September camp, when the World Cup-bound squad will gather for the last time before competing in Group B. They’ll face Japan (Sept. 23) and Saudi Arabia (Sept. 27) in Europe-based friendlies next month.

Roldan is fighting to earn one of the USMNT’s 26 roster spots to Qatar later this fall, having featured in five World Cup qualifiers during the Concacaf Octagonal. He can play in the No. 8 role or at right wing, having featured extensively at both for the Sounders.

Seattle Sounders FC Cristian Roldan

