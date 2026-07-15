Seattle Sounders loan Cody Baker to New England Revolution

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

NE receive: Cody Baker

Cody Baker SEA receive: SuperDraft pick

The New England Revolution have acquired defender Cody Baker on loan from Seattle Sounders FC through December 2026, the clubs announced Wednesday.

In exchange for the 22-year-old homegrown fullback, Seattle receive New England's natural first-round selection in the 2027 MLS SuperDraft.

If certain performance metrics are met during the 2026 season, New England will acquire Baker permanently in exchange for $125,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the 2027 first-round pick would revert to a 2028 second-round selection.

Seattle could also receive up to an additional $150k in GAM if performance-based metrics are met, and retain a percentage of any future trade or transfer.

"Cody Baker is a promising young defender who will help fortify our defensive unit," said Revolution general manager and chief soccer officer Chris Tierney.

"Adding Cody helps us address an area of need as we continue to strengthen our roster ahead of the second half of the MLS season. We're excited to have Cody in New England and look forward to seeing him contribute to our team."

Baker has provided two assists in 37 appearances with the Sounders since debuting in 2023.

He's also featured extensively for their MLS NEXT Pro side, Tacoma Defiance, and featured on loan at USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC.

"Cody has represented this club exceptionally well from the moment he joined our Academy. He's a consummate professional, a dedicated teammate and someone who has earned the respect of everyone in our organization through his work ethic and character," said Sounders FC general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

"As a club, we always want our homegrown players competing for opportunities in Seattle, but we also recognize how important meaningful minutes are in a player's development. This loan gives Cody a chance to continue his growth in a competitive environment, and we're excited to see him make the most of this opportunity."