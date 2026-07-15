LA Galaxy sign forward Robert Taylor

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The LA Galaxy have signed Finnish international forward Robert Taylor, the club announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season with an option through December 2027. He was a free agent after being waived by Austin FC in mid-June.

"We are excited to welcome Robert to the Galaxy family," said general manager Will Kuntz. "He brings versatility and a wealth of experience in MLS and will be a great addition to our locker room."

Taylor first came to MLS in 2022, joining Inter Miami CF from Norwegian top-flight side SK Brann. He produced 18g/18a in 116 appearances with the Herons and helped them win Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.

Austin then acquired Taylor from Miami in April 2025. He went on to tally 1g/1a in 24 matches before his departure last month.

Internationally, Taylor has two goals in 34 matches with Finland.