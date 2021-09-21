Seattle Sounders harbor "big ambitions" for Leagues Cup Final against Club Leon

"I don't think we need any extra motivation for this game. If people don't know what's at stake here, whether it be the hardware, whether it be the [prize money], whether it be the bragging rights – whatever guys can find to make themselves tick, I think it's there."

"There's very, very few opportunities to win silverware," the 35-year-old said. "So, this is one of them and we didn't just come to the training pitch and make silly and now we have a trophy. This is one that everybody knows what the trophy means, good opponents and it's an opportunity. I think as a team, but also as an individual player, the legacy that you leave behind will be judged on the silverware that you brought throughout your time, so this is an opportunity to put another one in the trophy case.

The veteran backstop has been fortunate enough to compete for four out of the last five MLS Cups, winning two of them, in addition to helping the 2014 Sounders win the U.S. Open Cup and Supporters' Shield double.

"The bigger, the crazier, the better because this is what you dream of as a kid," Frei said. "That stadium, I love our stadium, but that stadium is a state-of-the-art, brand new stadium that has all the bells and whistles, so what a dream to be able to walk out there and hopefully perform well."

The championship bout will feature a whole new variable, however. Both of those previous Leagues Cup victories came within the friendly confines of Lumen Field, while Wednesday's final will be hosted at a neutral site that primarily houses the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders. It also hosted this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup title game, which the US men's national team won 1-0 over Mexico

Seattle have already bested two Liga MX foes to reach this point, first toppling Tigres UANL 3-0 in the quarterfinals before their dramatic 1-0 semifinal victory over Santos Laguna was fueled by a last-gasp game-winner from Raul Ruidiaz .

Wednesday's game is also a chance to make history. With a victory on Wednesday, Seattle would be the first MLS team to win Leagues Cup, with Liga MX's Cruz Azul emerging victorious from the inaugural iteration in 2019. Last year's event was then canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a club that prides itself on ambition, Frei said a match like this is a perfect opportunity for Seattle to further stake their claim as one of MLS' standard-bearers. Since entering MLS in 2009, they've won two MLS Cups, one Supporters' Shield and four U.S. Open Cups.

"It's one of the reasons why I came here," Frei said. "I was kind of set on trying to see what would happen in Europe after Toronto but I found out on my honeymoon that the Sounders were interested and the fact that this is a club that has big ambitions, is always fighting for trophies, is one of the main parts why I wanted to come here.