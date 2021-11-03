Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin undergoes knee surgery

Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the club announced Wednesday.
Per Wednesday's release, the surgery was performed in Chicago on Tuesday, with 32-year-old set to immediately began the rehab process. No timetable was provided regarding whether Bruin could make a return during the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
The former longtime Houston Dynamo FC standout has been a key cog in Seattle's attack this season, scoring three goals and adding four assists, while also providing a valuable physical presence along the frontline. For his MLS career, Bruin has 73 goals and 33 assists in 286 games.
Fellow forward Raul Ruidiaz has also been battling a hamstring injury, leaving the Sounders with some question marks regarding their forward depth ahead of their Decision Day matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday and the playoffs.
Seattle have Fredy Montero, who could deputize at striker, with Jordan Morris also able to play up top having made his return from a torn ACL in the Sounders' 1-1 draw against the LA Galaxy on Monday.