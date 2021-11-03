Seattle Sounders forward Will Bruin undergoes knee surgery

Per Wednesday's release, the surgery was performed in Chicago on Tuesday, with 32-year-old set to immediately began the rehab process. No timetable was provided regarding whether Bruin could make a return during the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

The former longtime Houston Dynamo FC standout has been a key cog in Seattle's attack this season, scoring three goals and adding four assists, while also providing a valuable physical presence along the frontline. For his MLS career, Bruin has 73 goals and 33 assists in 286 games.

Fellow forward Raul Ruidiaz has also been battling a hamstring injury, leaving the Sounders with some question marks regarding their forward depth ahead of their Decision Day matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday and the playoffs.