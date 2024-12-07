Seattle Sounders: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule & matchups

Seattle Sounders FC will enjoy home cooking at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup, playing all three Group B matches at Lumen Field.
WHEN
OPPONENT
WHERE
Sunday, June 15 - 10 pm ET
Botafogo (Brazil)
Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
Thursday, June 19 - 6 pm ET
Atlético Madrid (Spain)
Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
Monday, June 23 - 3 pm ET
Paris Saint-Germain (France)
Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
Seattle will host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the Club World Cup before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
How they qualified
Seattle qualified via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title. That qualified them for the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.