Seattle Sounders: FIFA 2025 Club World Cup schedule & matchups

Seattle Sounders FC will enjoy home cooking at the FIFA 2025 Club World Cup , playing all three Group B matches at Lumen Field.

When and where they’ll play

June 15 vs. Botafogo - 10 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.

June 19 vs. Atlético Madrid - 6 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.

June 23 vs. Paris Saint-Germain - 3 pm ET | Lumen Field; Seattle, Wash.

Seattle will host Brazilian powerhouse Botafogo on the second day of the Club World Cup before welcoming European juggernauts Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

How they qualified