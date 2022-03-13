Seattle Sounders FC fastest to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history

Seattle Sounders FC are now the fastest team to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history (425) after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field.

The record was previously held by the Galaxy, with Seattle the most consistent club in MLS since their expansion-year debut in 2009.

Historically, the Rave Green have won two MLS Cups (2016, ‘19) and a Supporters’ Shield (2014), all while making 13 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.