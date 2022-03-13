Seattle Sounders FC fastest to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history

Seattle Sounders FC are now the fastest team to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history (425) after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field.
The record was previously held by the Galaxy, with Seattle the most consistent club in MLS since their expansion-year debut in 2009.
Historically, the Rave Green have won two MLS Cups (2016, ‘19) and a Supporters’ Shield (2014), all while making 13 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
|
Club
|
Date
|
Games
|
Record (W, L, T)
|
1. Seattle Sounders
|
March 12, 2022
|
425
|
200-126-99
|
2. LA Galaxy
|
April 17, 2010
|
432
|
200-157-75
|
3. D.C. United
|
June 10, 2010
|
440
|
200-168-72
|
4. Chicago Fire
|
Sept. 15, 2012
|
457
|
200-154-103
|
5. FC Dallas
|
June 18, 2011
|
474
|
200-193-81