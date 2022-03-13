Seattle Sounders FC fastest to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Seattle Sounders FC are now the fastest team to 200 regular-season wins in MLS history (425) after Saturday’s 3-2 victory over the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field.

The record was previously held by the Galaxy, with Seattle the most consistent club in MLS since their expansion-year debut in 2009.

Historically, the Rave Green have won two MLS Cups (2016, ‘19) and a Supporters’ Shield (2014), all while making 13 straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Check out the top five below, with three others (LA, D.C. and Dallas) part of MLS's inaugural 1996 campaign.

Fastest MLS clubs to 200 regular-season wins
Club
Date
Games
Record (W, L, T)
1. Seattle Sounders
March 12, 2022
425
200-126-99
2. LA Galaxy
April 17, 2010
432
200-157-75
3. D.C. United
June 10, 2010
440
200-168-72
4. Chicago Fire
Sept. 15, 2012
457
200-154-103
5. FC Dallas
June 18, 2011
474
200-193-81
Seattle Sounders FC

Related Stories

How Seattle Sounders overcame LA Galaxy in clash of Western Conference titans
Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, LA Galaxy 2
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 3
More News
More News
"This is not football": Carles Gil irate after New England lose wintry match to Real Salt Lake

"This is not football": Carles Gil irate after New England lose wintry match to Real Salt Lake
Real Salt Lak "don’t make excuses" in snowy win over New England Revolution

Real Salt Lak "don’t make excuses" in snowy win over New England Revolution
Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Recap: Colorado Rapids 2, Sporting Kansas City 0
LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup

LAFC's eMLS pro "Savvy Panda" wins Last Chance Qualifier Tournament to advance to eMLS Cup
Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0

Recap: FC Dallas 2, Nashville SC 0
Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0

Recap: Philadelphia Union 2, San Jose Earthquakes 0
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
0:51

GOAL: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 62nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City | March 12, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Colorado Rapids vs. Sporting Kansas City | March 12, 2022
WOODWORK: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 40th minute
0:25

WOODWORK: Bill Tuiloma, Portland Timbers - 40th minute
HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC | March 12, 2022
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: FC Dallas vs. Nashville SC | March 12, 2022
More Video