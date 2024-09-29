Seattle Sounders clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Playoff Scenarios

For the 15th time in 16 seasons, Seattle Sounders FC are in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Based on other Matchday 35 results, the Sounders booked their spot before Saturday's 1-0 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC.

Brian Schmetzer's side are fifth in the Western Conference (50 points; 14W-9L-8D) with three games remaining, attempting to finish top four and earn home-field advantage for Round One.

After a slow start in which Seattle won just one of their first nine matches, the club began consistently stacking victories in June and hasn't looked back.

Jordan Morris' seamless move from winger to striker has helped fuel that resurgence, with the USMNT veteran enjoying a career year (13g/3a). Albert Rusnák has also keyed the attack with 8g/13a, his best output since joining from Real Salt Lake in 2022.

Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas has leveled up, as has center back Jackson Ragen. However, the Sounders are still waiting for marquee offseason signing Pedro de la Vega to come good during an injury-riddled debut campaign.

Now, Seattle are looking to become three-time MLS Cup presented by Audi champions. They previously lifted the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2016 and 2019.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

MLS Cup presented by Audi is set for Dec. 7, while the playoffs begin Oct. 23 with Wild Card matches. All games can be watched on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

  • Seeds 1-7 in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series.
  • Seeds 8-9 in each conference qualify for the Wild Card matches.

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

