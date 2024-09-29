Seattle Sounders clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

Brian Schmetzer's side are fifth in the Western Conference (50 points; 14W-9L-8D) with three games remaining, attempting to finish top four and earn home-field advantage for Round One.

Based on other Matchday 35 results, the Sounders booked their spot before Saturday's 1-0 win vs. Houston Dynamo FC .

For the 15th time in 16 seasons, Seattle Sounders FC are in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Star players

After a slow start in which Seattle won just one of their first nine matches, the club began consistently stacking victories in June and hasn't looked back.

Jordan Morris' seamless move from winger to striker has helped fuel that resurgence, with the USMNT veteran enjoying a career year (13g/3a). Albert Rusnák has also keyed the attack with 8g/13a, his best output since joining from Real Salt Lake in 2022.

Homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas has leveled up, as has center back Jackson Ragen. However, the Sounders are still waiting for marquee offseason signing Pedro de la Vega to come good during an injury-riddled debut campaign.