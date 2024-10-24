Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension

Seattle Sounders FC and head coach Brian Schmetzer have agreed on a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Thursday.
Schmetzer, who was appointed in the summer of 2016, has led Seattle to two MLS Cup titles (2016, ‘19) and four total appearances in the league’s championship match.
He also oversaw the Sounders’ historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title-winning group, which helped them qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Seattle’s Lumen Field will host six matches during next summer’s tournament.
“I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Sounders FC, a community and club that means so much to me,” Schmetzer, a Seattle native and former Sounders player, said in a statement. “Seattle is my home, and there’s no place I’d rather be working.
“We’ve built something special here together, and I’m excited to keep pushing for more success alongside our passionate fans, exceptional staff and outstanding players. The work will not stop – we have many goals to achieve and more history to write. Doing it at a club during a time of such great opportunity in the city I love makes it even more meaningful.”
Since Schmetzer took over, Seattle’s 126 regular-season wins are more than any other team in MLS, resulting in eight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, six of which came as a top-two seed in the Western Conference.
Additionally, Schmetzer’s 17 postseason wins are third all-time in league history, trailing only Sigi Schmid and Bruce Arena.
“Brian has been an exceptional leader for this club, guiding us to multiple championships and consistently setting a high standard of success,” general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel said in a statement.
“His deep connection to the city of Seattle and our fans makes him such an important figure for this team and community. Brian understands what it means to represent this city on and off the field, and we’re excited to continue building on the foundation he’s established and aim for even greater achievements together."
This year, Seattle finished fourth in the West. They’ll meet Houston Dynamo FC in a Round One Best-of-3 series, which begins Monday night (9 pm ET | Apple TV - Free; FS1, TSN, RDS).