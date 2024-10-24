Seattle Sounders & Brian Schmetzer reach multi-year extension

Schmetzer, who was appointed in the summer of 2016, has led Seattle to two MLS Cup titles (2016, ‘19) and four total appearances in the league’s championship match.

He also oversaw the Sounders’ historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title-winning group, which helped them qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Seattle’s Lumen Field will host six matches during next summer’s tournament.

“I’m thrilled to continue this journey with Sounders FC, a community and club that means so much to me,” Schmetzer, a Seattle native and former Sounders player, said in a statement. “Seattle is my home, and there’s no place I’d rather be working.