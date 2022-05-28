Seattle Sounders await? Real Madrid win Champions League title over Liverpool

Stefan Frei with a kick save to deny Karim Benzema. Raul Ruidiaz beating David Alaba to a cross in the box. Nicolas Lodeiro dribbling past Luka Modric in the heart of midfield.

And while there’s no guarantee Seattle face Real Madrid in the impending Club World Cup, and FIFA’s yet to confirm its exact dates, size and location, there’s nonetheless anticipation for MLS going toe-to-toe with a La Liga powerhouse club that’s now won 14 UCL titles.

The Sounders, of course, made history on May 4 when comprehensively beating Pumas UNAM, 5-2 on aggregate , to lift the Concacaf Champions League crown. That marked MLS’s first modern-era CCL title, ended a lengthy reign by Liga MX clubs in the regional competition and sent Seattle to a gathering of confederation winners from across the world.

They’re all plays that could await Seattle Sounders FC at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup after Real Madrid won the UEFA Champions League on Saturday, defeating Liverpool 1-0 via a second-half goal from Vinicius Junior.

⚪️ Vinícius Júnior wins it as Madrid are crowned champions of Europe again! #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/c5c6rnp9NB

As for other Club World Cup-bound squads, this year's Copa Libertadores (South America) and AFC Championship (Asia) are entering their knockout round phases. On Monday, the CAF Champions League final (Africa) will be contested between Al Ahly (Egypt) and Wydad AC (Morocco).

Whoever awaits Seattle, it’s a tantalizing opportunity for arguably MLS’s model club, one that’s made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs 13 straight times since entering the league as an expansion side in 2009. They’ve also won two MLS Cups (2016, ‘19), one Supporters’ Shield (2014) and four US Open Cups (2009, ‘10, ‘11, ‘14).

And knowing how head coach Brian Schmetzer’s team tends to approach every game, they’d like their chances of getting a result against a Spanish powerhouse side that has no equal in the UCL arena.