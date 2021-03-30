Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers tie back-to-back preseason matchups

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Cascadia foes the Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers continued their preparations for the start of the 2021 MLS Season with a pair of friendlies at the Sounders' Starfire Sports in Tukwila, Wash. on Tuesday. The games also marked the Timbers' final preparations before their 2021 season begins with a trip to Honduras to face CD Marathon in the Concacaf Champions League.

Seattle Sounders 1, Portland Timbers 1

The sides ended the first half goalless, but traded opportunities in the second. Eventually, the deadlock was broken by the recently returned fan-favorite Fredy Montero in the 62nd minute. Montero struck for the Sounders two minutes after Felipe Mora came close to putting the visitors ahead through a header.

The Timbers, though, salvaged a draw with five minutes to go. Yimmi Chara set up Dairon Asprilla to find the net.

Goals

  • 62' - SEA - Fredy Montero
  • 85' - POR - Dairon Asprilla

Lineups

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Frei, Brad Smith, Shane O'Neill, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo, Cristian Roldan, Alex Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Joao Paulo, Fredy Montero, Will Bruin

Portland Timbers: Steve Clark, Dairon Asprilla, Claudio Bravo, Diego Chara, Yimmi Chara, Larrys Mabiala, Felipe Mora, Cristhian Mora, Diego Valeri, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Dario Zuparic

Seattle Sounders 0, Portland Timbers 0

In the second scrimmage of the day between the two sides there were no goals over the course of the 75 minutes of action.

Lineups

Seattle Sounders: Stefan Cleveland,  Abdoulaye Cissoko Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Jordy Delem, Jimmy Medranda, Cody Baker, Josh Atencio, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva, Ethan Dobbelaere, Shandon Hopeau

Portland Timbers: Jeff Attinella, Pablo Bonilla, Tega Ikoba (Academy), Marvin Loría, Zac McGraw, Trialist 1, Trialist 2, Trialist 3, Bill Tuiloma, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano

Preseason Portland Timbers Seattle Sounders FC

