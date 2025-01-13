Seattle Sounders acquire Paul Arriola from FC Dallas

In exchange for Arriola, Dallas receive up to $300,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and Seattle's natural first-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Additionally, Dallas retain a portion of Arriola’s salary budget charge in 2025.

Arriola & Ferreira

The 29-year-old is Seattle’s second signing from Dallas this offseason, after fellow US international Jesús Ferreira was acquired in a blockbuster trade. Like Ferreira, Arriola has signed a new contract with Seattle (Arriola's is through 2027 with an option for 2028).

The moves see Seattle reinforce their attack ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2024, Seattle made the Western Conference Final as a No. 4 seed (57 points).

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the organization. His experience at both the club and international levels speaks for itself, and his versatility on the field adds an important dimension to our roster," said Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.