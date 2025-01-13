Seattle Sounders acquire Paul Arriola from FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SEA receive: Paul Arriola
- DAL receive: Up to $300k GAM, 2026 SuperDraft pick
Seattle Sounders FC have acquired winger Paul Arriola from FC Dallas, the clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for Arriola, Dallas receive up to $300,000 in conditional General Allocation Money (GAM) and Seattle's natural first-round pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. Additionally, Dallas retain a portion of Arriola’s salary budget charge in 2025.
Arriola & Ferreira
The 29-year-old is Seattle’s second signing from Dallas this offseason, after fellow US international Jesús Ferreira was acquired in a blockbuster trade. Like Ferreira, Arriola has signed a new contract with Seattle (Arriola's is through 2027 with an option for 2028).
The moves see Seattle reinforce their attack ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. In 2024, Seattle made the Western Conference Final as a No. 4 seed (57 points).
"We're thrilled to welcome Paul to the organization. His experience at both the club and international levels speaks for itself, and his versatility on the field adds an important dimension to our roster," said Seattle general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.
"This signing underscores our commitment to building a team with the depth and quality needed to compete at the highest level, and we’re excited to see the impact Paul will make here in Seattle."
Veteran presence
Arriola has competed in MLS for the past eight seasons, first with D.C. United (2017-21) and then Dallas (2022-24). He’s tallied 38g/34a in 181 matches spanning the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Arriola has played 50 times for the USMNT, scoring 10 goals and winning two Concacaf Gold Cup titles (2017, ‘21). He often featured alongside now-Sounders teammates Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan and Ferreira.
"I’m pleased to welcome Paul to Seattle. His ability to play multiple positions at a high level gives us a lot of flexibility as a coaching staff," said Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer.
"Beyond his skill and versatility, Paul’s experience will be a positive impact in the locker room and contribute to the strong culture we’ve built at this club. We’re excited to see what he brings to the group."
Before Arriola’s professional career began at LIGA MX side Club Tijuana, he spent time in the LA Galaxy Academy. The 2022 MLS All-Star has also been loaned to EFL Championship side Swansea City.
The Sounders' 2025 league slate begins on Feb. 22 vs. Charlotte FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll face Guatemalan side Antigua GFC in Round One of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, starting on Feb. 19.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant