Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 7's action

Still, my feeling was that as long as they kept scoring at the rate that they did, they could cover the ever increasing cracks appearing at the back. And that largely proved true up until this season. They are no longer conceding an alarming amount of goals, but they have developed two new problems — an inability to protect a lead, and rather surprisingly, a lack of a cutting edge in the final third.

Ever since Walker Zimmerman walked out of the door, they haven’t stopped leaking goals. That is definitely an oversimplification of the cause and effect but if you look at their 2019 Supporters Shield winning team and compare it to their 2020 team, you’ll see that their attacking output largely stayed the same — even without the great Carlos Vela , they managed to score over two goals a game in 2020 — whereas defensively things began to go south very quickly.

Off the field, the atmosphere at Banc of California Stadium was up there with the very best in North America, they trained at a state of the art facility, and they had a diverse, invested, and ambitious ownership group. Off the field, not much has changed. They still have great fan support, a great stadium and top notch training facilities — it’s on the field where the issues abound.

Not long ago, LAFC looked like a team that was showing us the blueprint for what success in this new era of MLS should look like both on and off the field. On the field they had young stars with ambitions of playing in Europe who were motivated and hungry to prove themselves, a superstar forward who was committed and bought into the project, a coach who was reinventing what good, attacking football should look like and a very clear, distinct style of play that wowed their fans and neutrals alike.

They can fix this in one of two ways. The first is to become defensively resolute and start grinding out a bunch of 1-0 wins but something tells me that is not in Bob Bradley or his teams DNA. They were built to attack, to entertain, to be relentless and creative in the final third and so they have to go with the second option which is staying true to their overall philosophy while seriously reinventing a lot of their attacking patterns and ideas.

This team was at its best when they kept the ball for long spells, interchanged positions in the middle and final third, high pressed at a world class level — usually led by Mark-Anthony Kaye — to force turn overs, and got Vela and Diego Rossi into the spots they need to be in to thrive. They have got to get back to that because it’ll have the dual effect of unlocking the attack — which has only scored more than one goal in a game twice in 2021 — and improving their defense because teams won’t be able to get out and attack them so easily, and just like in 2019 they will be up two or three nil before conceding a consolation goal that doesn’t really matter.

Bradley is a better coach than me so he will have to figure out what the new Plan A should look like in terms of their go to playing style — to be clear, I am not suggesting an overhaul in philosophy, just an infusion of new patterns, ideas and maybe even a formation change.