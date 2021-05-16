Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 5's action

The LA Galaxy continued their impressive start to life under Greg Vanney, Atlanta and Minnesota secured much-needed, but not entirely convincing, wins at the death and Portland and Colorado showed their quality out West.

It’s weird to say that on a day that they kept their first clean sheet of the season but it’s the truth. Outside of 2020, scoring goals hasn’t really been an issue because in Zlatan they had a player who guaranteed you a goal a game. League wide they are joint second in goals scored this season, but my concern is that they are also joint second in most goals conceded in the Western Conference.

It’s no secret that the Galaxy have struggled to live up to their own lofty past in recent seasons. Whereas winning MLS Cup was once the norm, recent iterations of this team have struggled to make the playoffs or do anything noteworthy. The biggest reason for this decline lies in their defending — they have been a team that simply ships too many goals.

The question we have to ask ourselves is simple: are the LA Galaxy true contenders for the Supporters Shield and MLS Cup? Despite everything I’ve said above, my current feeling is that no, they are not quite ready to compete for those honors just yet — and there’s one big reason why.

I’ve been unabashed in my praise of the LA Galaxy so far this season because the improvement in their play is self evident, and Greg Vanney’s DNA can be seen in how they are set up. Through five games they’ve only dropped points once in a defeat to the league leading Sounders, and their star player has come to life as he leads the league in goals scored.

To bring my point home, think back to the last time the Galaxy were serious Supporters' Shield contenders and won MLS Cup. It was 2014 and their goals against average was 1.08. If they can get anywhere near that number, they’ll be in the mix for silverware, but as good as they have been so far, my fear is that their Achilles heel will be their defensive play and it could unfortunately keep them from reaching the heights their attacking play deserves.

There are small signs of improvement as they’ve only let in one goal in their past two games after conceding seven in their first three. It’s very possible that given enough time to drill his ideas into this current backline, Vanney will tighten them up and improve upon their goals against average of years past — 2.09 in 2020, 1.73 in 2019, 1.88 in 2018 and 1.97 in 2017. Those numbers have got to come down if they are to have a realistic chance of capitalizing on this fabulous start and the new life that Vanney has brought to the club.

As good as Chicharito has been, it’s a tall order to ask him to keep this goal scoring pace up through 34 games, and to be honest, unless he does so, the Galaxy won’t be able to score at a rate that nullifies the amount of goals they leak. With all due respect to those currently there, I’ll repeat something I have been calling for for a long time — they need a defensive leader, a lynchpin that can strike fear into opposing forwards.

At the end of last season they played with a freedom and joy that I don’t see right now. There was a lot of positional fluidity as players interchanged and the link up between Emanuel Reynoso and Kevin Molino was reminiscent of the Lodeiro-Morris link up Seattle have enjoyed for the past few years.

Minnesota, a side heavily favored to do big things in all the offseason predictions, got their second win on the bounce and they’ve done it behind two clean sheets and a single goal in each game. In this particular game, they had 27 shots, although only seven of those were on target. They were the better team and really took the game to FC Dallas , yet, and maybe I am being a little harsh here, something still seems to be missing from their play.

Both Atlanta and Minnesota left it very late to take the three points in their respective games and I’m sure there were some spirited celebrations in both locker rooms post game. However, my sense is that once the elation dies down and their coaching staffs can take stock of where they are at, Minnesota will feel mostly good about their recent direction whereas Atlanta and Heinze will have more concerns than they’d have hoped for at this stage of the season.

They haven’t, and probably won’t replace Molino but there’s still enough talent there for them to be a team that scores multiple goals a game and fights for top spot in the West. This was a much needed win as it would have been a real let down had they failed to build on the momentum of their midweek victory.

From that perspective, they have to be very pleased with the week they’ve had, but for a team that would have made it to MLS Cup in 2020 had it not been for a miraculous comeback by Seattle, I sense they know they still have a level or two they can still reach before they are fully satisfied with their play — especially on the attacking side.

As for Atlanta, the attack looks disjointed — the dynamic, free flowing counter attacks and patterns that made us all fall in love with the 2018 team seem to be from another lifetime at this point — and as they wait for Josef Martinez to regain his best form, they need to figure out exactly how they want to play in the final third.