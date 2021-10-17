Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 30's action

The Sounders failed to capitalize on New England ’s dropped points, while the Galaxy got a huge win against Portland . Elsewhere, both Atlanta and Orlando picked up crucial away wins while Real Salt Lake got a victory and some silverware.

Aside from failing to claim the three points, a shock 2-1 loss to Houston all but ended Seattle's faint hopes of the Supporters' Shield as they were unable to capitalize on a rare New England misstep against Chicago. In a season of high-level performances and record-breaking streaks, this was a rare uninspired outing for the Rave Green.

Losing is one thing, all teams lose sometimes, but the performance the Sounders gave was definitely surprising as it’s not often that we see them play like they did in Houston. They’ve become a team that is bigger than any one player, one that is capable of getting a result regardless of who’s playing. For large stretches of this season they’ve had to play without key players like Nico Lodeiro, Nouhou, Stefan Frei, Cristian Roldan and Raul Ruidiaz — not to mention Jordan Morris. Yet somehow, they’ve kept winning consistent both home and away.

This defeat in Houston wasn’t one of those defeats that leaves you feeling unlucky and that maybe things would have gone differently had an extra bounce or two gone your way. No, this was the kind of defeat that is followed by a quick shower and a hasty departure from the locker room because you want to put it behind you as soon as possible. I have no doubts that this is what the Sounders will do — by now, they’ve already forgotten about the game and are fully focused on Colorado on Wednesday.

Knowing Brian Schmetzer how I do, I do think that he’ll allow himself some time to ask himself why his team put in such an uncharacteristic performance. To be clear, there is nothing to panic about or overreact to regarding this result, but the performance was still indifferent enough for us to address a few things.