Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 3's action

The New England Revolution continue to impress in the East, we saw a CCL hangover for several teams and Real Salt Lake got a great come-from-behind win against a Western Conference foe.

As much as this is a team effort, Gil is the clear standout. His assist to Brandon Bye was absurd. The first touch to bring down the lofted pass to him was so nonchalant that he made a very difficult skill look elementary. Then I loved how direct he was — I always tell wide players to never hesitate and just be direct, defenders hate this and you will either beat your man, get fouled, or lose the ball 80 yards from goal which isn’t a big deal — before applying a pinpoint cross with his supposed weaker foot. He looks like he is capable of producing a moment like that not just every time he plays, but every time he touches the ball.

They haven’t dominated possession, proving that there are ways to be effective even when having less of the ball than the opponent, and yes I know it is still extremely early in the season, but they’ve laid down their marker and have shown us they will be near the top of the East this season.

I’ve always felt that Arena’s teams can hit you from multiple angles — even when he had the superstars in Los Angeles, every now and then it would be a Juninho or an Edson Buddle who would make the difference — and so far this season the Revs have scored five goals from four different players (the other was an own goal).

The biggest compliment I can give the Revolution right now is that they look like a Bruce Arena team. And that’s normally a very good thing when it comes to MLS. They do have a superstar in Carles Gil — he is a top five playmaker in this league and a truly wonderful footballer — but so far this is a group effort from a team that looks solid from top to bottom and is picking up right where they left off last season when they finished the year strongly.

If they can score multiple goals consistently then they will be in pursuit of the very top spot in the East. Short of that, they will lose some points here and there simply because it’s hard to score two or three goals in every game, and that will leave them in the hunt for a top four finish at best.

Every time I played against a Bruce Arena led team, I knew I’d get chances. It’s just the way he coaches. He’s happy to give up some things defensively in pursuit of creating chances on the counter at the other end. That’s why I don’t foresee New England keeping too many clean sheets and that raises the question of whether they can score at a rate that negates the goals they will leak.

They attack and defend well as a team, they are organized, and they will get goals from multiple sources. However, despite them currently topping the Eastern Conference, I won’t go as far as saying they are the team to beat in the East right now as I still think over a 34 game season they remain a notch below the likes of the Crew and Orlando.

A lot has changed since I was a player in MLS — there are about 10 more teams, the overall level is better, the tactical level of the coaching is more advanced and the best teams have several potential match winners as opposed to the one or two you’d have if you were lucky back when I played.

However, one thing remains true and that is that MLS teams playing in the Concacaf Champions League still struggle to maintain a high level domestically while aiming for CCL glory. It seems as though you have to choose one or the other because trying to do both is something the MLS roster set up still makes it difficult to accomplish.

Manchester City essentially fielded two separate teams between their UEFA Champions League semi final against PSG in midweek and their league game vs. Crystal Palace a few days later without missing a beat. No MLS team can do that without sacrificing — often significantly — their best level.

When it comes to rotating your team, you’re almost damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Playing your best team in both games means you are risking injury, fatigue and overloading your best players at a point in the season when they are still searching for prime fitness. But rotating seven or eight players means that what you minimize in injury-risk, you pay for in a drop off in quality.

Either way there’s a trade off and no team has been able to figure it out yet. Every MLS team involved in midweek CCL action failed to win this weekend. That’s not a coincidence.