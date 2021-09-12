Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 24's action

Saturday's 10-game MLS slate saw the race heating up for Audi MLS Cup Playoff places in the East, another star-making turn for Tajon Buchanan and much-needed wins for both FC Cincinnat i and Houston Dynamo FC . Here are my key takeaways from the day's MLS action.

The goal he scored in Saturday's win over NYCFC was nothing short of exceptional and he made it look much simpler than it actually was. Lesser players would maybe sky or scuff that shot because if your technique is not on point, it doesn’t take much to get too much or too little on the layoff he received from Carles Gil . As it was, Buchanan got the perfect contact, right in the sweet spot, and saw his shot fly beautifully into the net — further evidence of a player currently in what is universally known as the zone. Also, he’d only been on the pitch for four minutes when he did that.

Another week, another New England win , and another phenomenal Tajon Buchanan performance capped with a goal — his seventh of the MLS season. It was also his sixth goal in his last 10 games for club and country. Simply put, he’s at the peak of his powers right now and most definitely one of the in form guys in all of Concacaf.

The hardest thing to do in football, and I’d say all of sports, is to be consistent. There’s a reason we admire Messi and Ronaldo above all others. There have been great players, and great goal scorers before, but no one has scored 40 or 50 goals each season for a decade or so at the highest level. Their greatness is due to their consistency.

I’m in no way suggesting that Buchanan is headed down the Ronaldo and Messi path, but the point I’m making is that he seems to be figuring out the hardest thing to figure out in this sport — how to be consistent. It’s all good performing at a high level for one or two games, especially when you’re an unknown quantity, but can you do it at a high level week in and week out as teams start to game plan for you and offer you extra attention. That’s where some promising players hit their ceiling.

They never quite figure out how to do what they do well when everyone already knows it’s what they want to do. Top players know that you know what they want to do, and they do it anyway, The best example of this was Arjen Robben’s ability to cut in from the right wing so he could finish with a left footed curler into the far corner — you knew it was coming, the whole stadium did, but you couldn’t stop it.