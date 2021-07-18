Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 13's action

You need guys who know how to win, how to score important goals, guys who have been in the big moments before, and guys who attract the opponents attention even when they are out of form — Altidore is such a player. I understand he’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but I’ve consistently praised him because, at his very best, there aren’t many like him in this country.

In MLS, more than most other leagues, it’s hard to separate yourself from the pack year after year, because despite the obvious spending gap that exists between some teams, there is still so much parity — anyone can truly beat anyone on any given day — and that’s where star players can make all the difference.

It obviously didn’t work out for Chris Armas in Toronto for multiple reasons, and one of the leading stories was his fallout with Altidore a few weeks ago. To be clear, no player is above the club or above being coached. However, if a coach falls out with a marquee player, then the most important thing a coach needs to do, is to get results. You can justify almost anything as long as you are winning. But if you aren’t picking up points, and a guy who can clearly help you is training off to the side by himself, then lots of questions will start to be asked.

I want to talk a little about Altidore, but I hope to make a larger general point about the need for a coach, especially a newly hired one, to do all that they can to build a good rapport with their star players — because in MLS you simply can’t win and then sustain a winning traction without buy-in from your best players.

His hold up play is second to none, he can drop deep to pick up the ball and then drive at the backline, he can play the lone striker role or with a partner equally well, and as long as he can get fit and then stay fit — this has been his biggest problem in recent years — he’s going to get goals at the MLS level all day long.

Josef Martinez is another great example of this. There haven’t been many match winners on his level in the entire history of this league and so far in 2021, when he has played, it’s been clear he’s yet to fully rediscover his pre-ACL form, and Atlanta has suffered for it. A fully fit, firing on all cylinders and motivated Martinez would have had double digit goals by now and turned three or four of those draws Atlanta have had, into wins.

And then we’d maybe be talking about a potential top seed in the East rather than trying to figure out exactly what Gabriel Heinze is trying to do with the Five Stripes — goals scorers are just that important. Always have been, always will be.