Santiago Moreno scores the mother of all goals | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Nothing says "Happy Mother's Day" like scoring an AT&T Goal of the Year candidate in front of mom.

The must-see highlight took an even more amazing turn when Moreno ran into the Providence Park stands to celebrate the strike with his mother – making for a deserved Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 12.

Moreno's goal, his third in his last four matches, moved the Timbers into third place in the Western Conference with a 6W-3L-3D record (21 points).

"Santi plays better when his mom's in town," head coach Phil Neville said post-game of the 25-year-old Colombian international. "Moms, I think, are the most important, special people on this earth.

"... When the players are warming up, I call my mom. After the game, I call my mom. Santi's the same. Santi has a picture of his mom on his vest every single time he goes out there."