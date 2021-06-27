MLS NEXT

Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup

A Ferreira scoring a banger for FC Dallas? Where have we heard that before?

First there was David Ferreira who had several highlight-reel goals and assists en route to earning MLS MVP honors in 2010. 

Then there was Jesus, who became the youngest player ever to sign with FC Dallas. And now, there’s Santiago, who introduced himself on a large scale with an audacious golazo in the MLS NEXT Cup Saturday night.

Advertising

The 16-year-old sent a bullet over New York City FC’s five-man wall and into the top left corner of the net from 25 yards out for the insurance goal in a 2-0 win in the U17 playoffs. 

Big brother Jesus tweeted his approval.

MLS NEXT FC Dallas

Advertising

Related Stories

Players to watch at MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs & Showcase
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs to show "unlimited" potential for youth development
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase to get underway Friday in Dallas

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup
MLS NEXT

Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup
CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign Icelandic youth international center back
MLS issues statement on alleged incident during Portland vs. Minnesota match

MLS issues statement on alleged incident during Portland vs. Minnesota match
Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 10's action
Voices: Steve Zakuani

Saturday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 10's action
Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Recap: Portland Timbers 0, Minnesota United FC 1
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, LA Galaxy 3

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, LA Galaxy 3
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
2:16

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
8:00

FULL PENALTY SHOOTOUT: Orlando City SC vs Shattuck-St. Mary's | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
Shattuck-St. Mary's vs Orlando City SC | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
2:05:59

Shattuck-St. Mary's vs Orlando City SC | MLS NEXT Cup 2021
Week 10 continues! Here are 4 things you should know 
1:02
Headlines

Week 10 continues! Here are 4 things you should know 
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.