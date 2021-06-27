Santiago Ferreira, brother of Jesus, scores golazo at MLS NEXT Cup

A Ferreira scoring a banger for FC Dallas? Where have we heard that before?
First there was David Ferreira who had several highlight-reel goals and assists en route to earning MLS MVP honors in 2010.
Then there was Jesus, who became the youngest player ever to sign with FC Dallas. And now, there’s Santiago, who introduced himself on a large scale with an audacious golazo in the MLS NEXT Cup Saturday night.
The 16-year-old sent a bullet over New York City FC’s five-man wall and into the top left corner of the net from 25 yards out for the insurance goal in a 2-0 win in the U17 playoffs.
Big brother Jesus tweeted his approval.