MLS NEXT Announces Age Group Update

MLS NEXT’s Age Group Decision

Starting with the 2026-27 season, player registration for within MLS NEXT will be as follows:

Allstate Homegrown Division will continue to use Birth-Year age groups (January 1 - December 31)

will continue to use age groups (January 1 - December 31) Academy Division will change to School-Year age groups (August 1 - July 31).

Background

Player registration via Birth-Year remains the optimal structure for the Allstate Homegrown Division, as it aligns with FIFA standards, the global professional pathway and greatly benefits our youth national teams.

The School Year age group system is the most suitable structure for the Academy Division, as it aligns with the broader youth soccer landscape across the United States and creates opportunities for continued collaboration and growth between MLS NEXT and the wider youth soccer ecosystem.

MLS NEXT is:

Fully committed to developing players on and off the field.

Aligning with global standards to ensure our pathway reflects the highest levels of the game.

Aiming to maximize scouting efficiencies while optimizing opportunities across national teams, professional, and collegiate pathways.

Strengthening our program to provide greater access to the MLS NEXT pathway for players and clubs.

Creating best-in-class standards and environments for families, players and clubs.

As part of the decision-making process, MLS NEXT staff engaged with a broad range of stakeholders, including: