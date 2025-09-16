2025-26 MLS NEXT schedule: Key dates to know

Through the addition of the MLS NEXT Academy Division, the program will include a record 273 clubs, 2,189 teams and more than 43,000 players competing in over 28,000 matches across the continent.

The 2025-26 MLS NEXT season will be the sixth in the program’s history and feature the top youth players in North America competing in league play, as well as five premier national and international events.

MLS NEXT Fest will once again feature an opportunity for MLS NEXT Elite Academies to qualify for the 2026 Generation adidas Cup.

Held from December 4-15 at the Arizona Athletic Grounds and Reach 11 Sports Complex in Mesa, Arizona, the showcase event will be unlike any other in North American youth soccer, featuring more than 1,000 teams from at least 200 clubs in all six MLS NEXT age groups (U13 to U19). The 12-day event includes hundreds of professional, national team, and college scouts evaluating more than 30,000 players across 1,850 matches.

Last year’s Generation adidas Cup saw 18 different international clubs from 14 different countries compete against MLS academies in the illustrious tournament.

The 2026 tournament will also feature the second edition of the Girls Division, in which international club teams compete against Girls Academy teams.

One of the most prestigious youth tournaments in global soccer, the 2026 Generation adidas Cup will see MLS academies and top international club academies going head-to-head at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., from March 27-April 4, 2026.

Teams in each age group are split into groups of four and are seeded based on their performance in league matches from September 2025 to March 2026.

MLS NEXT Flex represents the final qualifying competition for 2026 MLS NEXT, which will be held at the Toyota Soccer Complex in Frisco, Texas from April 23-28, 2026.

The culminating event of the season, 2026 MLS NEXT Cup will feature the top teams from the regular season competing to win a championship in each age group (U13, U14, U15, U16, U17, and U19) within the MLS NEXT Homegrown Division. The event will be held for the first time at Regional Athletics Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah from May 23-31, 2026. All championship matches will be played at Real Salt Lake’s America First Field.

In the Homegrown Division at the U15 through U19 age groups, 32 teams will qualify for the tournament based on their position in league play, the Pro Player Pathway or via MLS NEXT Flex. At the U13 and U14 age groups, 32 teams will compete in the Championship bracket with another 32 teams in the Premier bracket.