San Jose Earthquakes star Hernán López out with shoulder injury

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Hernán López is expected to miss 3-4 months after undergoing right-shoulder surgery, the club announced Friday.
The 24-year-old Argentine is one of San Jose's three Designated Players alongside striker Chicho Arango and winger Cristian Espinoza.
Early into the 2024 season, San Jose acquired López from Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz for reportedly a club-record $6 million transfer fee. He's since tallied 9g/3a in 32 matches across all competitions.
What now?
With his recovery timeline, López is expected to return between June and July. Before then, San Jose could turn to Ahmal Pellegrino or US youth international Niko Tsakiris as López's replacement.
The Earthquakes are in their first season under head coach Bruce Arena, who positioned his attack around López, Arango and striker Josef Martínez.