San Jose Earthquakes sign Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria

The 27-year-old former England youth international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.

Vieira has 3g/10a in nearly 200 first-team appearances, including 77 matches in Italy's Serie A for Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Torino FC. He also competed for Leeds United in the English Championship.

"We welcome Rony to San Jose and look forward to working with him," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.