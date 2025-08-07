San Jose Earthquakes sign Ronaldo Vieira from Sampdoria

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired defensive midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Italian Serie B side UC Sampdoria, the club announced Thursday.
The 27-year-old former England youth international is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028.
Vieira has 3g/10a in nearly 200 first-team appearances, including 77 matches in Italy's Serie A for Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Torino FC. He also competed for Leeds United in the English Championship.
"We welcome Rony to San Jose and look forward to working with him," said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.
Added Vieira: "I’m very excited to be coming to San Jose and playing in front of the Earthquakes fans. I describe myself as a ball-winner – a guy who breaks the other team’s attack and then just give it to the guys who can go and get the goals."
Born in Guinea-Bissau, Vieira was raised in Portugal and signed for the Benfica academy. He made three appearances with the England U-21 team, scoring one goal.
Vieira joins Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux and Mark-Anthony Kaye in San Jose's central midfield.
The Earthquakes are 10th in the Western Conference with 29 points (7W-10L-8D), one point below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line with nine games remaining in the regular season.
