San Jose Earthquakes sign midfielder Niko Tsakiris as homegrown player

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed midfielder Niko Tsakiris as a homegrown player through the 2025 season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
Tsakiris, 16, is the fifth-youngest player in club history and 10th product of the Quakes Academy to sign with the first team.
"Niko is an incredibly promising young player that we integrated into first team training sessions throughout the 2021 season in preparation for this opportunity," Earthquakes GM Chris Leitch said in a release. "We've always been impressed by his soccer intelligence and technical skill as an attacking player and have a development plan in place to help him reach his potential in San Jose. I'd like to thank his parents Shaun and Nyssa for their support throughout this process."
Tsakiris competed for De Anza Force SC before moving to Florida and joining IMG Academy at 10 years old. He then returned to the Bay Area in 2017 and joined the Quakes Academy.
Alongside homegrown goalkeeper Emi Ochoa, Tsakiris earned a United States U15 national team camp call-in during March 2020.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and humbled by it," Tsakiris said in a release. "I'm looking forward to being a part of this group and growing along with the team. I can't wait to get started."