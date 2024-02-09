San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Amahl Pellegrino

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, the club announced Friday.
The 33-year-old Norway native is under contract through the 2025 MLS season, joining an attack that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. The club also transferred Cade Cowell to Chivas earlier this offseason, creating a hole in the final third.
"We’re thrilled to add such a proven scorer like Amahl, who has excelled not only domestically in Norway, but in European competitions as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.
"We were looking to add production from the left wing position, so to accomplish that by bringing a quality player of this caliber to San Jose is tremendous."
Pellegrino is a proven goalscorer across Norway's top two divisions, plus briefly played in the Saudi Pro League. He's got 140g/56a in 297 career matches, winning back-to-back Eliteserien Golden Boots and being named 2023 Eliteserien Player of the Year.
After squeaking into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Earthquakes return to action on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're preparing for Year 2 under head coach Luchi Gonzalez.
