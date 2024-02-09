Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Amahl Pellegrino

Amahl Pellegrino - San Jose Earthquakes
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Norway native is under contract through the 2025 MLS season, joining an attack that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. The club also transferred Cade Cowell to Chivas earlier this offseason, creating a hole in the final third.

"We’re thrilled to add such a proven scorer like Amahl, who has excelled not only domestically in Norway, but in European competitions as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.

"We were looking to add production from the left wing position, so to accomplish that by bringing a quality player of this caliber to San Jose is tremendous."

Pellegrino is a proven goalscorer across Norway's top two divisions, plus briefly played in the Saudi Pro League. He's got 140g/56a in 297 career matches, winning back-to-back Eliteserien Golden Boots and being named 2023 Eliteserien Player of the Year.

After squeaking into the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, the Earthquakes return to action on Feb. 24 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're preparing for Year 2 under head coach Luchi Gonzalez.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker San Jose Earthquakes

Related Stories

New York City FC loan Thiago Andrade to Chinese club
LAFC sign Eduard Atuesta on loan from Palmeiras
San Jose Earthquakes acquire goalkeeper Mikołaj Biegański
More News
More News
Orlando City sign Muzzi, Moreira to new contracts

Orlando City sign Muzzi, Moreira to new contracts
MLS 2024 countdown! What has defined your club's offseason?

MLS 2024 countdown! What has defined your club's offseason?
MLS NEXT Pro's Brook Gardiner continues legacy of excellence: "Don't set limits on yourself"

MLS NEXT Pro's Brook Gardiner continues legacy of excellence: "Don't set limits on yourself"
San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Amahl Pellegrino
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Amahl Pellegrino
Your Friday Kickoff: Charlotte FC, Inter Miami & Vancouver Whitecaps previews
The Daily Kickoff

Your Friday Kickoff: Charlotte FC, Inter Miami & Vancouver Whitecaps previews
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
7:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Hong Kong Team vs. Inter Miami CF | February 4, 2024
Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
0:41

Goal: R. Sailor vs. HKG, 85'
Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
0:42

Goal: L. Campana vs. HKG, 56'
Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
0:48

Goal: L. Sunderland vs. HKG, 50'
More Video