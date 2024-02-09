San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Amahl Pellegrino

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired forward Amahl Pellegrino from Norwegian top-flight side Bodø/Glimt, the club announced Friday.

The 33-year-old Norway native is under contract through the 2025 MLS season, joining an attack that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. The club also transferred Cade Cowell to Chivas earlier this offseason, creating a hole in the final third.

"We’re thrilled to add such a proven scorer like Amahl, who has excelled not only domestically in Norway, but in European competitions as prestigious as the UEFA Champions League," Earthquakes general manager Chris Leitch said in a release.