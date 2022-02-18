San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Oskar Ågren

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Oskar Ågren through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.
Ågren was one of San Jose’s first-round picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selected No. 13 overall out of Clemson University. They acquired the pick from D.C. United for a second-round selection (No. 36 overall) and $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).
"We targeted Oskar in the SuperDraft after being very impressed with his contributions and leadership at Clemson," San Jose general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "He's worked hard throughout this offseason, and we're excited about his ability to transition to the MLS level."
Ågren helped anchor Clemson to an NCAA Division 1 national title in 2021. Individually, he was named a Second Team All-American and First Team All-ACC defender, plus was one of three MAC Hermann Trophy finalists.
The 23-year-old competed for Swedish side IF Limhamn Bunkeflo 07 before arriving stateside to play college soccer.
Aside from Ågren, San Jose also took forward Ousseni Bouda (No. 8 overall) in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. Bouda, a Stanford product, is a Generation adidas signing.