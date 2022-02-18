San Jose Earthquakes sign defender Oskar Ågren

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have signed defender Oskar Ågren through the 2022 MLS season with options from 2023-25, the club announced Friday.

Ågren was one of San Jose’s first-round picks in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, selected No. 13 overall out of Clemson University. They acquired the pick from D.C. United for a second-round selection (No. 36 overall) and $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).