San Jose Earthquakes pick defender Oskar Agren after SuperDraft trade with DC United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SJ receive: No. 13 SuperDraft pick (select Oskar Agren)
- DC receive: $100k GAM, No. 36 SuperDraft pick
The San Jose Earthquakes picked Clemson University defender Oskar Agren No. 13 overall (first round) in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft after completing a trade with D.C. United.
To move up, San Jose sent $100,000 in General Allocation Money and the No. 36 overall pick (second round) to D.C. United.
Agren is from Sweden and was a MAC Hermann Finalist in 2021, helping Clemson collect 10 clean sheets in 23 games while winning the NCAA Division 1 national title. He earned First-Team All-ACC honors, too.
In the SuperDraft’s first round, San Jose also picked Stanford University and Generation adidas forward Ousseni Bouda.