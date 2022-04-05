San Jose Earthquakes plan for state-of-the-art soccer training ground and complex

“This is a major step towards our goal of having an elite training center and singular home for all of our teams,” Earthquakes president Jared Shawlee said in a release. “As part of our club ethos, we wanted to pursue an opportunity that not only provided a first-class complex for our professional and youth teams, but also to facilitate the development of the premier public-use youth and adult soccer facility in Northern California. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the County of Santa Clara that has a shared vision for those goals."

Plans for a state-of-the-art soccer complex would encompass 34 acres of undeveloped land and include a 35,000-40,000 square foot training center that would house the Earthquakes first team (MLS), Earthquakes II (MLS NEXT Pro), and all youth teams within the Quakes Academy (MLS NEXT). It would also include 10 premium fields: four for the Quakes and six exclusively for public use.

The San Jose Earthquakes and the County of Santa Clara (Calif.) have entered into an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) for 12 months to explore a long-term lease and management agreement for a new soccer complex at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the club announced Tuesday.

The team training building would consist of locker rooms, a weight room, dining hall, theatre, medical treatment facility and hydrotherapy, equipment and laundry rooms, coach and staff offices, and much more.

All 10 fields at the complex would be lighted and at least three of the Quakes’ four fields would feature natural grass. The six public-use fields would utilize turf.

During the period of the Exclusive Negotiating Agreement, the County and the Earthquakes will perform an analysis to determine the potential costs and revenues associated with the project, provide additional design and planning details, develop a community engagement plan for the proposed project, and produce a proposed development agreement.

“We’re excited about this initial agreement with Earthquakes Soccer to develop a multi-use soccer complex at the Fairgrounds,” said chief operating officer Miguel Márquez, J.D. of the County of Santa Clara. “This is another step to explore high-quality recreational opportunities at the Fairgrounds. The County wants to ensure everyone in our community, especially those in areas with limited outdoor recreational options, have the same opportunities to get outside and learn how to play the world’s most popular sport: soccer.”