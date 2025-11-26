San Jose Earthquakes roster update: Cristian Espinoza out of contract

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Cristian Espinoza is out of contract and eligible for free agency, the club announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Argentine joined San Jose ahead of the 2019 season and has recorded 36g/70a in 218 regular-season matches. Espinoza has twice earned MLS All-Star honors, including this past season (2023, '25).

Additionally, Venezuelan striker Josef Martínez had his contract option declined after tallying 14g/2a in 30 games this past season with San Jose. The former Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner is also eligible for free agency.

For select players who are either out of contract or had their options declined, conversations about returning to the Earthquakes in 2026 are still ongoing.

San Jose's roster stands at 27 players heading into next year. They narrowly missed out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in their first season under head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena, finishing 10th in the Western Conference (41 points; 11W-15L-8D).

Contract options exercised (12)

Noel Buck (M)

Vitor Costa (D)

Earl Edwards Jr. (GK)

Nick Fernandez (M)

Max Floriani (D)

Benji Kikanović (D)

Beau Leroux (M)

Francesco Montali (GK)

Jamar Ricketts (D)

Reid Roberts (D)

Jack Skahan (F)

Niko Tsakiris (M)

Contract options declined (5)

Wilson Eisner (D)

Mark-Anthony Kaye (M)

Josef Martínez (F)

Rodrigues (D)

Bruno Wilson (D)

Out of contract (1)