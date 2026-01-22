San Jose Earthquakes loan Cruz Medina to Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

The San Jose Earthquakes have loaned homegrown midfielder Cruz Medina to LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara, the club announced Wednesday.

The 19-year-old US youth international's deal lasts through 2026 and includes a purchase option. He will join Chivas' LIGA de Expansión MX side, Tapatio.

Medina tallied 12g/7a in 68 appearances for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team. He also earned 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors.

The Earthquakes begin their 2026 season with a Feb. 21 home match against Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).