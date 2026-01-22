Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes loan Cruz Medina to Chivas

The San Jose Earthquakes have loaned homegrown midfielder Cruz Medina to LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas Guadalajara, the club announced Wednesday. 

The 19-year-old US youth international's deal lasts through 2026 and includes a purchase option. He will join Chivas' LIGA de Expansión MX side, Tapatio.

Medina tallied 12g/7a in 68 appearances for San Jose's MLS NEXT Pro team. He also earned 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors.

The Earthquakes begin their 2026 season with a Feb. 21 home match against Sporting Kansas City (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV).

