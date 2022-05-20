San Jose Earthquakes hire John Wolyniec as technical director

The San Jose Earthquakes have appointed John Wolyniec as their technical director, the club announced Friday.

Wolyniec joins after serving as head coach of New York Red Bulls II from 2015-21, leading the MLS club’s reserve side to the 2016 USL Championship title while earning USL Coach of the Year honors. 

The former MLS forward will work closely with Quakes general manager Chris Leitch in setting the overall strategy for the club’s soccer operations department. He’ll also take a leadership role in player development, scouting and roster management.

“I’m excited to welcome John and his family to San Jose,” Leitch said in a release. “John has extensive knowledge of Major League Soccer and understands what it takes to be successful. He also has a track record of success developing young players for one of the preeminent youth systems in the league.”

During his time in charge of RBNY II, he amassed an 88-75-43 all-time record before stepping down after the 2021 campaign. Along the way, he worked with US men’s national team players like defender Aaron Long and Tyler Adams, among others.

“I’m very excited to be able to join the San Jose Earthquakes,” Wolyniec said. “The club has a lot of exciting young talent that’s ready to take the next step and I’m looking forward to helping them achieve their respective goals.”

Wolyniec’s MLS career included 188 additional appearances (101 starts) with 32 goals and 16 assists for five different clubs. He made two appearances for the USMNT in 2004.

