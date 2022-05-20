San Jose Earthquakes hire John Wolyniec as technical director

The San Jose Earthquakes have appointed John Wolyniec as their technical director, the club announced Friday.

Wolyniec joins after serving as head coach of New York Red Bulls II from 2015-21, leading the MLS club’s reserve side to the 2016 USL Championship title while earning USL Coach of the Year honors.

The former MLS forward will work closely with Quakes general manager Chris Leitch in setting the overall strategy for the club’s soccer operations department. He’ll also take a leadership role in player development, scouting and roster management.