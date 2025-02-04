San Jose Earthquakes, Carlos Gruezo mutually terminate contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Mutual contract termination

The San Jose Earthquakes and midfielder Carlos Gruezo have mutually terminated his contract, the club announced Tuesday. He has since joined Ecuadorian top-flight powerhouse LDU Quito.

The 29-year-old Ecuador international spent the past two seasons with San Jose, arriving from German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg on a Designated Player deal.

Gruezo's exit solves the DP logjam in San Jose, with striker Chicho Arango, winger Cristian Espinoza and midfielder Hernán López occupying those three roster spots.

All told, Gruezo has spent six seasons in MLS across FC Dallas (2016-19) and San Jose (2023-24). He produced 3g/10a in 150 regular-season matches.

San Jose are undergoing a roster transformation under new head coach/sporting director Bruce Arena. The all-time winningest coach in MLS history was appointed in November.