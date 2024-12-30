San Jose Earthquakes acquire goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SJ receive: Earl Edwards Jr.

Earl Edwards Jr. NE receive: $150k GAM

In return, New England receive $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Edwards Jr. has played 10 seasons in MLS spanning Orlando City SC (2015-18), D.C. United (2019-20) and New England (2021-24). He's made 21 league appearances during those stops.

"We thank Earl Edwards Jr. for his four seasons with the New England Revolution," New England sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement. "Earl is the ultimate professional and a true class act both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in San Jose."

Edwards Jr. is San Jose's fifth newcomer this offseason who was on the Revs' 2024 squad, following defenders Dave Romney and Nick Lima and midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes.