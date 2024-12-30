San Jose Earthquakes acquire goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr.

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SJ receive: Earl Edwards Jr.
- NE receive: $150k GAM
The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. from the New England Revolution, the clubs announced Monday.
In return, New England receive $150,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Edwards Jr. has played 10 seasons in MLS spanning Orlando City SC (2015-18), D.C. United (2019-20) and New England (2021-24). He's made 21 league appearances during those stops.
"We thank Earl Edwards Jr. for his four seasons with the New England Revolution," New England sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a statement. "Earl is the ultimate professional and a true class act both on and off the field. We wish him nothing but the best in San Jose."
Edwards Jr. is San Jose's fifth newcomer this offseason who was on the Revs' 2024 squad, following defenders Dave Romney and Nick Lima and midfielders Mark-Anthony Kaye and Ian Harkes.
The Earthquakes' Arena era formally begins on Feb. 22 when they host Real Salt Lake (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), looking to rebound from a last-place finish in 2024.
