San Diego FC sign Amahl Pellegrino to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

San Diego FC have signed forward Amahl Pellegrino to a new contract through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

Pellegrino, 35, joined San Diego in August from the San Jose Earthquakes for $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

During his half-season with San Diego, Pellegrino tallied 6g/3a in 12 matches across all competitions.

Pellegrino played nearly two seasons with San Jose and has spent most of his professional career in his native Norway. He earned Eliteserien Player of the Year honors in 2023 while starring for Bodø/Glimt.