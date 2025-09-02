San Diego FC: Anders Dreyer named Player of the Matchday

Anders Dreyer continued his remarkable debut season with San Diego FC during Matchday 31 to claim MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Dreyer's league-best 32 goal contributions (14g/18a) are tied with Zlatan Ibrahimović (with LA Galaxy in 2018) for the second-most by a player in their debut MLS season, trailing only Sebastian Giovinco (38) with Toronto FC in 2015. It also includes six game-winning goals and seven game-winning assists.

San Diego additionally tied St. Louis CITY SC for the most wins by an expansion team in MLS history (17) and are one point away from tying LAFC (57) for the expansion points record.

The result also moved San Diego closer to a full California sweep in their first season, with the club going a perfect 5W-0L-0D to date against in-state opponents.

Dreyer recorded an assist and scored the game-winning goal as SDFC rallied for a 2-1 victory at SoCal rivals LAFC – the club's seventh in a row on the road, tying FC Cincinnati (2024) and CF Montréal (2022) for the longest single-season road winning streak in MLS history (excluding the shootout era).

This is Dreyer's second Player of the Matchday recognition of 2025, after taking home the honors on Matchday 1. San Diego players have claimed the award four times this season: Dreyer (two), Chucky Lozano and Milan Iloski (now with the Philadelphia Union).

They're the first expansion side to have four Player of the Matchday winners since Atlanta United in 2017.

Dreyer and San Diego return to action following this month's FIFA international window when hosting Western Conference rivals Minnesota United FC on Sept. 13 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).