San Diego FC acquire Dagur Dan Thórhallsson from CF Montréal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

SD receive: Dagur Dan Thórhallsson

Dagur Dan Thórhallsson MTL receive: Up to $650k GAM

In exchange for the 26-year-old Iceland international, Montréal receive $500,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), plus an additional $125k in conditional GAM.

They'll also hold a percentage of a future transfer of Thórhallsson.

“We're happy to get this over the line and welcome Dagur to San Diego FC,” said sporting director Tyler Heaps. “He is an experienced player in this league and internationally with the quality to make an immediate impact.

"We believe he'll be an important player for our group, and we're excited to welcome him and his family to San Diego.”

Thórhallsson had one goal in 10 regular-season appearances for Montréal this year.

He spent the previous three seasons (2023-25) with Orlando City, where he tallied 9g/11a in 116 appearances across all competitions.

Capped 10 times by Iceland, Thórhallsson most recently featured for his national team last month in a pre-2026 FIFA World Cup friendly against Argentina.