Rudy Camacho fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued five fines after Matchday 36 of the 2024 season.
Camacho fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 63rd minute of Columbus’ match against Inter Miami CF on October 2.
Bernadeschi fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernadeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 75th minute of Toronto’s match against the New York Red Bulls on October 2.
Surridge fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 43rd minute of Nashville’s match against D.C. United on October 2.
Picault fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Fafà Picault an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 88th minute of Vancouver’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on October 2.
McVey fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United defender Christopher McVey for one match and fined McVey an undisclosed amount for violent conduct under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 in the 37th minute of D.C. United’s match against Nashville SC on October 2.
McVey will serve his one-match suspension against the New England Revolution on October 5.