Disciplinary Committee Decision

Rudy Camacho fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

USATSI_24388363
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued five fines after Matchday 36 of the 2024 season.

Camacho fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Columbus Crew defender Rudy Camacho an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 63rd minute of Columbus’ match against Inter Miami CF on October 2.

Bernadeschi fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Toronto FC midfielder Federico Bernadeschi an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 75th minute of Toronto’s match against the New York Red Bulls on October 2.

Surridge fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 43rd minute of Nashville’s match against D.C. United on October 2.

Picault fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Fafà Picault an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in an orderly manner in the 88th minute of Vancouver’s match against Seattle Sounders FC on October 2.

McVey fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United defender Christopher McVey for one match and fined McVey an undisclosed amount for violent conduct under Disciplinary Committee Parameter 3 in the 37th minute of D.C. United’s match against Nashville SC on October 2.

McVey will serve his one-match suspension against the New England Revolution on October 5.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 36
DC United's Mateusz Klich fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
FC Dallas: Logan Farrington fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
More News
More News
Rudy Camacho fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Rudy Camacho fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Every MLS call-up: October 2024 international window

Every MLS call-up: October 2024 international window
Benjamin Cremaschi's surreal rise at Inter Miami | Offside with Taylor Twellman
Offside with Taylor Twellman

Benjamin Cremaschi's surreal rise at Inter Miami | Offside with Taylor Twellman
Toronto, Cincinnati & more: The stakes are high in Matchday 37
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Toronto, Cincinnati & more: The stakes are high in Matchday 37
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins Goal of the Matchday
Video
Video
Richie Laryea: The Hometown Hero | The Journey presented by Chevrolet
2:09

Richie Laryea: The Hometown Hero | The Journey presented by Chevrolet
Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 36
1:00

Best Skills of the Matchday! Must-see moves from Matchday 36
Top storylines heading into Matchday 37 | Headlines
1:07

Top storylines heading into Matchday 37 | Headlines
Disciplinary Committee: 10.02.24 TOR-RBNY Bernardeschi Failure to leave field 75min
0:35

Disciplinary Committee: 10.02.24 TOR-RBNY Bernardeschi Failure to leave field 75min