Real Salt Lake retain Braian Ojeda after loan from Nottingham Forest

“Braian has established himself both as an instrumental piece of our current group and a key building block for our club moving forward,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “We are thrilled to be able to make his transfer permanent, and we look forward to his continued growth and development in Salt Lake.”

Ojeda, 23, has two assists in 27 league matches (18 starts) for RSL. He often partners in central midfield with Pablo Ruiz .

The Paraguayan international was on loan to RSL since August 2022 and is under contract through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He is rostered via the U22 Initiative, as are winger Andrés Gómez and midfielder Nelson Palacio .

For his international career, Ojeda has made eight senior-team appearances for Paraguay. He’s shown positional flexibility to play in both a box-to-box and defensive role.

“I am very happy to have my situation resolved and am excited to remain with Real Salt Lake,” said Ojeda. “This club has become my family here, as I have grown as both a person and a player during my year in Utah. I will do everything I can to help the team reward our great fans this year with trophies in Leagues Cup, Open Cup and later in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

“I want to express my gratitude to the coaches, the staff and the fans for everything they have done for me to get to this point, and I look forward to great success in the coming years for RSL.”

RSL have experienced a strong Secondary Transfer Window by permanently acquiring Ojeda, Palacio and striker Cristian Arango. This push comes with head coach Pablo Mastroeni’s team up to third in the Western Conference table.