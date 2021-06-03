RSL coach Freddy Juarez mounts fierce defense of Albert Rusnak

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Albert Rusnak – Real Salt Lake – crouching

Real Salt Lake head coach Freddy Juarez has fiercely backed club captain Albert Rusnak, who's faced criticism after starting their 2021 season with no goals or assists through six games.

Rusnak, 26, is a Slovakian international who's in his fifth season with RSL and posted back-to-back 10-goal seasons from 2018-19. He's also a Manchester City youth product and is the Claret & Cobalt's sole Designated Player. Across 112 regular-season appearances in MLS, he has 30 goals and 28 assists.

"I see a hard-working captain," Juarez said when asked about Rusnak's performance. "I see a person that set the standards for the group that came in at the beginning of the year. I see a guy that gets the ball in areas and is very good with it. He's continuing to push. He's helping the group in many, many ways.

"Do I want every single one of our attacking players to score and assist? Of course we do," Juarez continued. "Every single coach in the world wants that from his players. But I don't base Albert on just that. That's icing on the cake. I like the habits that he has."

Juarez extended praise to RSL's other attackers, who he also feels should be judged on more than their goals and assists. RSL are due to add former US men's national team striker Bobby Wood this summer and have been getting production from Rubio Rubin, Damir Kreilach and Anderson Julio. They also recently signed forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from Argentine side Club Atletico Independiente, giving the Western Conference side another final-third option.

"It's the first time in a long time that we've had wingers that get back and return, then counter-attack the other way with good pace," Juarez said. "A lot of unselfish play [from them] and it's not just on Albert, our wingers, when we ask them to tackle, to press, to get the ball and make runs behind. These are all things that we are seeing from Albert. The training habits on the day-to-day, coming in at 7:15 in the morning, at the same time as staff. He's leading the way."

RSL have long been a club that relies on the collective, and Juarez believes that dynamic is evident in how Rusnak fits into the broader puzzle.

"There's one thing we've really been focusing on and that's that no one is bigger than the team," Juarez said. "We can't depend on just one player, we've got to depend on the collective – and that's what RSL really relies on. Their years of glory was that, the team is the star. It's not any different now."

Following the June international break, RSL return to action June 18 against Vancouver Whitecaps FC. They've begun the year with a 2W-1L-3D record and are seeking a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Real Salt Lake Albert Rusnak

Advertising

Related Stories

Real Salt Lake sign center back Toni Datkovic
RSL, USMNT striker Rubio Rubin trains with Guatemala ahead of World Cup qualifiers
Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights

Ex-USMNT star Jermaine Jones takes next step on coaching journey, with MLS in his sights
Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
The Call Up

Colorado's Cole Bassett talks USMNT ambitions, following Brenden Aaronson's path
Atlanta United 2 name ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison as head coach

Atlanta United 2 name ex-West Ham midfielder Jack Collison as head coach
Logan Ketterer leaves Portland, returns to El Paso after emergency goalkeeper stint
Transfer Tracker

Logan Ketterer leaves Portland, returns to El Paso after emergency goalkeeper stint
How should the USMNT line up against Honduras? Brenden Aaronson may have a case
Extratime

How should the USMNT line up against Honduras? Brenden Aaronson may have a case
USMNT's Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras a vital test for Berhalter's project
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT's Nations League semifinal vs. Honduras a vital test for Berhalter's project
More News
Video
Video
Bicycles, Chips, and Stunning Free Kicks | Goals of the Month
2:17

Bicycles, Chips, and Stunning Free Kicks | Goals of the Month
Cheeky nutmegs, flicks, and Cruyff turns | Skills of the Month 
3:00

Cheeky nutmegs, flicks, and Cruyff turns | Skills of the Month 
Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
2:52

Rapids Youngster Cole Bassett's International Aspirations
Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
35:38

Tim Howard's Gift to Cole Bassett Keeps on Giving
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.