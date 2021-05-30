Real Salt Lake sign forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from Club Atletico Independiente

Real Salt Lake have signed forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from from Club Atletico Independiente using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Saturday. The 27-year-old will join the team on a three-year contract pending receipt of his ITC and visa.

“We are incredibly excited to add a player of Jony’s quality and experience to our roster,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a team release. “He will provide us another dynamic attacking option across our frontline. His ability on the ball and in combination will complement our roster seamlessly.”

Menendez has played most of his career in Argentina’s top division, both with Independiente and Club Atletico Talleres, where he has scored 20 goals with 10 assists in 70 matches. During Independiente’s current Copa de la Liga season, the winger has two goals and three assists in 10 appearances.

Menendez's sole previous spell outside Argentina came when he spent three seasons in Spain with Sevilla B between 2012 and 2015, where he scored four goals in 56 appearances.