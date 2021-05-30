Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from Club Atletico Independiente

Real Salt Lake have signed forward Jonathan "Jony" Menendez from from Club Atletico Independiente using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), the club announced Saturday. The 27-year-old will join the team on a three-year contract pending receipt of his ITC and visa.

“We are incredibly excited to add a player of Jony’s quality and experience to our roster,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a team release. “He will provide us another dynamic attacking option across our frontline. His ability on the ball and in combination will complement our roster seamlessly.”

Menendez has played most of his career in Argentina’s top division, both with Independiente and Club Atletico Talleres, where he has scored 20 goals with 10 assists in 70 matches. During Independiente’s current Copa de la Liga season, the winger has two goals and three assists in 10 appearances.

Menendez's sole previous spell outside Argentina came when he spent three seasons in Spain with Sevilla B between 2012 and 2015, where he scored four goals in 56 appearances.

“He is a player that fits our style of play. He is dynamic and fearless,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “He wants to get behind the opponent and attack 1v1, but also is a player that can play between the lines for some combination play. We are excited to have him.”

Voices: Steve Zakuani

Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1

Recap: Colorado Rapids 3, FC Dallas 0

LA Galaxy hail 'keeper Jonathan Bond after another monster effort in win over Quakes

Recap: Sporting Kansas City 3, Houston Dynamo FC 2

