Round One scenarios: How teams can advance or force Game 3

MLSsoccer staff

After higher seeds hosted Game 1, lower seeds host Game 2 in each Round One Best-of-3 series.

With another win, the leading team clinches a Conference Semifinal spot (played Nov. 25-26). If the trailing team wins, Game 3 awaits.

At this stage of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs…

  • Two wins: The first team to two wins advances.
  • Win-only: Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
  • PK shootout: If a Round One game is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.

All Game 3s listed below are only played if necessary.

Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket

FC Cincinnati (1) vs. New York Red Bulls (8)
Eastern Conference - Cincinnati up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: New York vs. Cincinnati
Nov. 4 (7 pm ET)
Game 3: Cincinnati vs. New York
Nov. 11 (TBD)

Cincinnati win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Philadelphia (4) or New England (5)

New York win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 11
Orlando City SC (2) vs. Nashville SC (7)
Eastern Conference - Orlando up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 30
Game 2: Nashville vs. Orlando
Nov. 7 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Orlando vs. Nashville
Nov. 12 (5 pm ET)

Orlando win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Columbus (3) or Atlanta (6)

Nashville win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 12
Columbus Crew (3) vs. Atlanta United (6)
Eastern Conference - Columbus up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Nov. 1
Game 2: Atlanta vs. Columbus
Nov. 7 (7 pm ET)
Game 3: Columbus vs. Atlanta
Nov. 12 (7 pm ET)

Columbus win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Orlando (2) or Nashville (7)

Atlanta win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 12
Philadelphia Union (4) vs. New England Revolution (5)
Eastern Conference - Philadelphia up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 28
Game 2: New England vs. Philadelphia
Nov. 8 (7 pm ET)
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS
Game 3: Philadelphia vs. New England
Nov. 12 (3 pm ET)

Philadelphia win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Cincinnati (1) or New York (8)

New England win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 12
St. Louis CITY SC (1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8)
Western Conference - Kansas City up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: Kansas City vs. St. Louis
Nov. 5 (5 pm ET)
Game 3: St. Louis vs. Kansas City
Nov. 11 (6 pm ET)

Kansas City win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. Houston (4) or Salt Lake (5)

St. Louis win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 11
Seattle Sounders FC (2) vs. FC Dallas (7)
Western Conference - Seattle up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 30
Game 2: Dallas vs. Seattle
Nov. 4 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Seattle vs. Dallas
Nov. 10 (10 pm ET)


Seattle win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. LAFC (3) or Vancouver (6)

Dallas win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 10
LAFC (3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6)
Western Conference - LAFC up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 28
Game 2: Vancouver vs. LAFC
Nov. 5 (7:30 pm ET)
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1, FS2, TSN, RDS
Game 3: LAFC vs. Vancouver
Nov. 9 (10 pm ET)

LAFC win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. Seattle (2) or Dallas (7)

Vancouver win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 9
Houston Dynamo FC (4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5)
Western Conference - Houston up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: Salt Lake vs. Houston
Nov. 6 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Houston vs. Salt Lake
Nov. 11 (4 pm ET)

Houston win Game 2

  • Win Round One series 2-0
  • Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. St. Louis (1) or Kansas City (8)

Salt Lake win Game 2

  • Round One series tied 1-1
  • Game 3 played Nov. 11
