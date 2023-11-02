Round One scenarios: How teams can advance or force Game 3

After higher seeds hosted Game 1, lower seeds host Game 2 in each Round One Best-of-3 series.
With another win, the leading team clinches a Conference Semifinal spot (played Nov. 25-26). If the trailing team wins, Game 3 awaits.
At this stage of the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs…
- Two wins: The first team to two wins advances.
- Win-only: Every Round One game will have a winner; no ties, no aggregate score.
- PK shootout: If a Round One game is tied after regulation time (90 minutes), no extra time will be played. There will immediately be a penalty kick shootout to determine the winner.
All Game 3s listed below are only played if necessary.
FC Cincinnati (1) vs. New York Red Bulls (8)
Eastern Conference - Cincinnati up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: New York vs. Cincinnati
Nov. 4 (7 pm ET)
Game 3: Cincinnati vs. New York
Nov. 11 (TBD)
Cincinnati win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Philadelphia (4) or New England (5)
New York win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 11
Orlando City SC (2) vs. Nashville SC (7)
Eastern Conference - Orlando up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 30
Game 2: Nashville vs. Orlando
Nov. 7 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Orlando vs. Nashville
Nov. 12 (5 pm ET)
Orlando win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Columbus (3) or Atlanta (6)
Nashville win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 12
Columbus Crew (3) vs. Atlanta United (6)
Eastern Conference - Columbus up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Nov. 1
Game 2: Atlanta vs. Columbus
Nov. 7 (7 pm ET)
Game 3: Columbus vs. Atlanta
Nov. 12 (7 pm ET)
Columbus win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Orlando (2) or Nashville (7)
Atlanta win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 12
Philadelphia Union (4) vs. New England Revolution (5)
Eastern Conference - Philadelphia up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 28
Game 2: New England vs. Philadelphia
Nov. 8 (7 pm ET)
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN, RDS
Game 3: Philadelphia vs. New England
Nov. 12 (3 pm ET)
Philadelphia win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal vs. Cincinnati (1) or New York (8)
New England win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 12
St. Louis CITY SC (1) vs. Sporting Kansas City (8)
Western Conference - Kansas City up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: Kansas City vs. St. Louis
Nov. 5 (5 pm ET)
Game 3: St. Louis vs. Kansas City
Nov. 11 (6 pm ET)
Kansas City win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. Houston (4) or Salt Lake (5)
St. Louis win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 11
Seattle Sounders FC (2) vs. FC Dallas (7)
Western Conference - Seattle up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 30
Game 2: Dallas vs. Seattle
Nov. 4 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Seattle vs. Dallas
Nov. 10 (10 pm ET)
Seattle win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. LAFC (3) or Vancouver (6)
Dallas win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 10
LAFC (3) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6)
Western Conference - LAFC up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 28
Game 2: Vancouver vs. LAFC
Nov. 5 (7:30 pm ET)
Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, FS1, FS2, TSN, RDS
Game 3: LAFC vs. Vancouver
Nov. 9 (10 pm ET)
LAFC win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. Seattle (2) or Dallas (7)
Vancouver win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 9
Houston Dynamo FC (4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5)
Western Conference - Houston up 1-0
Game
When
Watch
Oct. 29
Game 2: Salt Lake vs. Houston
Nov. 6 (9 pm ET)
Game 3: Houston vs. Salt Lake
Nov. 11 (4 pm ET)
Houston win Game 2
- Win Round One series 2-0
- Advance to Western Conference Semifinal vs. St. Louis (1) or Kansas City (8)
Salt Lake win Game 2
- Round One series tied 1-1
- Game 3 played Nov. 11