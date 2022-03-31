Roster prediction: Who Canada could bring to Qatar 2022 World Cup

However, a lot can change over the next seven or eight months. Players can gain or lose form, they might transfer to new clubs during the summer transfer window and they might fall out of favor with their respective teams. There are multiple factors that could influence Herdman’s decisions when deciding his 23-man roster for Qatar, which could leave a previously reliable player at home.

This Canadian player pool is arguably the deepest it has ever been, although there are some intriguing questions leading into the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That includes the eventual squad. Head coach John Herdman seldom changed his roster throughout the Octagonal, so logic dictates that we can expect a similar team at the World Cup.

The dream is a reality for the Canadian men’s national team, which is going to a World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Now the anticipation begins to build as November approaches.

There is no shortage of options for goalkeepers, even within MLS. Thomas Hasal has slowly grown into the No. 1 role with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Sebastian Breza has won the job at CF Montréal. If St. Clair does not receive enough playing time over the next several months, one of those two will duke it out as Canada’s No. 3.

The No. 3 spot will be up for grabs, though. If Dayne St. Clair retains his place as Minnesota United FC’s starter, then he’s the clear choice. Herdman called up St. Clair for five different windows over the past year and cap-tied the 24-year-old in June. Rightfully so, too, because St. Clair is a tremendous shot-stopper with good command of his box and very boisterous.

Crepeau is about as reliable a No. 2 goalkeeper out there. LAFC’s shot-stopper has started the season on a high, despite a significantly lower workload compared to his Vancouver Whitecaps FC days. That speaks to his quality if he can produce significant saves after long periods of inactivity.

Regardless, Borjan is 34 years old and the No. 1 goalkeeper for a World Cup nation. He shouldn’t have an issue finding a new club if he departs Red Star.

Borjan was previously linked to Major League Soccer when he appeared to be on the brink of an exit from Red Star Belgrade, although he’s seemingly reclaimed his spot to close out the season in Serbia. His contract does expire next June, though, and with the summer transfer window on the horizon, he could eventually exit Red Star.

Just like the entirety of the qualifying cycle, Milan Borjan and Maxime Crepeau are locked in as the No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

Cristian Gutierrez was the regular backup during qualifying. Even though he’s slated to earn regular minutes with the Whitecaps, it’s difficult to usurp Davies and Adekugbe when there are a finite number of places on a World Cup roster.

Then there is Sam Adekugbe, one of the revelations of the qualifiers for Canada. His two-way abilities – specifically the dribbling, vision and defensive awareness – make the 27-year-old a valued and practically indispensable member of the squad.

It’s hard to fathom, but Davies missed half of Canada’s qualifiers during the Octagonal and did not skip a beat. A Canadian side with Davies involved, especially at this stage of their development as a team, is a scary thought.

Davies, for all intents and purposes, is listed as a left back but we know he can be deployed further forward, even as part of a duo upfront.

These two are no-brainers. With only 23 players available and so many solid left-back options for Canada, some quality players will be sacrificed.

Kamal Miller (CF Montréal)

Scott Kennedy (Jahn Regensburg)

Steven Vitoria (Moreirense)

Doneil Henry (LAFC)

Herdman has occasionally named five center backs for qualifying windows, the March qualifiers included. The four names above were involved along with Derek Cornelius.

This is where the roster begins to leave some dependable players on the outskirts. Kamal Miller and Scott Kennedy have turned heads during qualifying to the point where if they aren’t called up, it will draw the ire of Canadian fans. They are arguably the two top left-sided center backs in the pool right now, and one can rotate in for the other so it’s a perfect complement.

Steven Vitoria is the only man at risk, but not because of his on-field performances. Vitoria’s contract with Moreirense expires in June and the club risks relegation from the Primeira Liga in Portugal.

At 35, Vitoria could theoretically play for another couple of years but he was unable to start three consecutive games in such a tight window. That said, if his club situation is clearer after the summer and he is playing, then he’s a certain inclusion.

Vitoria’s so-called backup, Doneil Henry, has been solid in his last couple of starts for Canada and is now a reliable veteran defender at LAFC. That is surely enough to keep his spot for Qatar, as long as he stays fit.

On the fringe

Derek Cornelius will be unlucky to miss out because he is a key starter for Panetolikos in the Greek Super League and has grown immensely as a player since he joined on loan from Vancouver. Cornelius is calmer when building from the back, especially under pressure, and he has improved his defending in open space, with stronger anticipation.

However, Cornelius has only played in one game, the 0-0 draw with Jamaica on Oct. 11. He did make every squad since that window but as it stands, he is the man on the outside. The same is true with the likes of CF Montréal’s Joel Waterman and Toronto FC newbie Lukas MacNaughton, unless there is an injury or the likes of Vitoria haven’t resolved their club situations.